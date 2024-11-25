Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of APRD stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Announces Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.4727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (APRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

