Insider Buying: Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Director Buys $22,097.00 in Stock

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) Director Kirk E. Kleiser bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $22,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,172. The trade was a 76.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance

CLST opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.12.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

