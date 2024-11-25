Insider Buying: Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Director Buys $22,097.00 in Stock

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) Director Kirk E. Kleiser bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $22,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,172. The trade was a 76.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance
CLST opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.12.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Bancorp
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.