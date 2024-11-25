Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $64,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,510.40. This represents a 15.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Henry Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Henry Kim bought 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $75,295.00.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. 89,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,026. The company has a market cap of $305.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $407,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 299.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

