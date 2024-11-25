Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) CFO Sells $33,629.68 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Wallach sold 17,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $33,629.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 696,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,438.32. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $1.94 on Monday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.42.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMPX. Northland Capmk upgraded Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 152,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

