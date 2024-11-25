Insider Selling: Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Sells $439,800.60 in Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

