Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Sells $351,180.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $184.92 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.31 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after acquiring an additional 714,229 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $233,349,000 after acquiring an additional 498,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,649.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 384,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

