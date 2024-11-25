Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$99,067.02 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.91, for a total transaction of C$99,067.02.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$14.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.95.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

