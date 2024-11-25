Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Sells $311,357.22 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $311,357.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,961.44. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $540,455.22.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $49.38 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Roblox’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

