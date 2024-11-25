Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Insider Sells 2,995 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider David Bonderman sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total value of C$48,905.36.
Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.2 %
SES stock opened at C$16.18 on Monday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.58 and a twelve month high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.57.
Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
