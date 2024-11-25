Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells $218,810.20 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,667.36. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $87.24 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Service Co. International by 26.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

