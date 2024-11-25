IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases £150.80 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($189.90).
Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 21st, Alexander Scott purchased 40 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 376 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($189.40).
IntegraFin Stock Up 0.4 %
IntegraFin stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 386.50 ($4.87). The company had a trading volume of 423,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,027. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.80 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 395 ($4.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,412.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 370.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 360.46.
IntegraFin Company Profile
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
