Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

ICE stock opened at $159.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.16. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.82 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Read Our Latest Report on ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $933,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.