Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $119,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,559,000 after buying an additional 687,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $692,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $933,978. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.82 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

