International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.5% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $224.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.45 and its 200 day moving average is $195.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 97.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

