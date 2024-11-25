Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 94,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 128,465 shares.The stock last traded at $20.46 and had previously closed at $20.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

