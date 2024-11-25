Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 94,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 128,465 shares.The stock last traded at $20.46 and had previously closed at $20.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
