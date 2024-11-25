Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.38 and last traded at $103.99, with a volume of 4947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.69.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.26.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

