Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $509.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.19. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $382.66 and a 1-year high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

