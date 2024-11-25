Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 11028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

