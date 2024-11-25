Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $889.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

