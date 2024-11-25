iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,726,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after purchasing an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.59 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

