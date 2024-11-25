iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 11.73% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,087,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after purchasing an additional 517,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 956,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,873,000 after purchasing an additional 516,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.31. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

