iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $598.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $455.41 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $582.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.05. The company has a market cap of $516.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

