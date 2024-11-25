iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Davis R M Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,554 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $186,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 33,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 417.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,017.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJH opened at $66.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $66.90.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

