iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBTJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

