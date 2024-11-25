iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 2,933.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775,150 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $313,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 528.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after buying an additional 573,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 499,501 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 297,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,068,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.49 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.93 and a one year high of $80.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

