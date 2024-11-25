iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.78 and last traded at $138.78, with a volume of 6279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.74.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,432,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 818.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

