iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $28,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $113.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $114.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

