iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.75. The stock had a trading volume of 742,227 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average is $174.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

