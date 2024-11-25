iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $676,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $397.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $287.27 and a twelve month high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

