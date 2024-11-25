iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $180.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $181.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

