iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.90 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

