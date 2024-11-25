iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.23 and last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 22287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJS. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 357,958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 141,192 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.