Jaye Thompson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) VP Jaye Thompson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,150.68. This trade represents a 0.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

GLSI opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

