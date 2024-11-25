Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $353.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

NYSE:JLL opened at $263.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $153.26 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.08.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

