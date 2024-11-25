JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.29 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $572.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.