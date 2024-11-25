JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Stock Position Lessened by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBHY. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 386.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,847.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

BATS:BBHY opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3131 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

