JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 285,180 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after buying an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,319,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

