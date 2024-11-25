JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,390,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 4,191,679 shares.The stock last traded at $50.53 and had previously closed at $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

