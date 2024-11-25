KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) vs. Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Financial Contrast

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) and Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

KALA BIO has a beta of -2.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procaps Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of KALA BIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of KALA BIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Procaps Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KALA BIO N/A -448.61% -69.37% Procaps Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KALA BIO and Procaps Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares KALA BIO and Procaps Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KALA BIO $3.89 million 8.05 -$42.20 million ($12.47) -0.54 Procaps Group $414.10 million 0.25 $42.54 million $0.52 1.77

Procaps Group has higher revenue and earnings than KALA BIO. KALA BIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procaps Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KALA BIO and Procaps Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KALA BIO 0 0 2 0 3.00 Procaps Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

KALA BIO currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.75%. Given KALA BIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KALA BIO is more favorable than Procaps Group.

Summary

Procaps Group beats KALA BIO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group S.A. develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory. It also provides drugs for hospital use, such as antibiotic, blood clot, personal protective equipment, immunosuppressant, oncology, and analgesics products. In addition, the company offers over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products through a portfolio on approximately eight therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal, skin care, cough and cold, analgesics, urological, vitamins, minerals, and supplements in the categories of antibiotics, anti-infective, anti-parasitic, cardiovascular, feminine care, cutaneous antimycotic, pain killers, gastro intestinal, hormonals, metabolic, endocrine, nervous system, ophthalmic, osteoarticular, respiratory, diet supplements, and vitamins and minerals. Further, it provides blood glucose meters, telemonitoring products, oral anti-diabetics products, cosmeceuticals, insulin delivery systems, and other diabetes solutions; and contract drug development and manufacturing services to third party pharmaceutical companies, specializing in soft gelatin capsule technologies. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

