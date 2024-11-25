Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

