Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,432 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,496,000 after buying an additional 3,781,741 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,677,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,842,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,136,000 after buying an additional 160,574 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,751,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 60,635 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

