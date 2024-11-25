Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $959,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 265.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 372,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,504. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $262.47 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.88 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

