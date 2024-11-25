Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,866,000.

FLJH opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $56.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

