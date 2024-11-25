Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 94,550 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,550 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

