Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,209 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of FOX by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 145,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,801 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOX. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

