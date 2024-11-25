Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,770,000 after purchasing an additional 451,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 732,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 656,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $145.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.22 and a beta of 3.23.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $2,133,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,894.61. The trade was a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

