Kkr Credit Income Fund (KKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 25th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

