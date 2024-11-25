KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $646.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $710.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $760.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $527.11 and a 1-year high of $896.32.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.55.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

