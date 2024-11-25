Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

