Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AON by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 98,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

NYSE:AON opened at $386.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.94. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $389.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

